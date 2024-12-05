Gov’t files protest against China, summons envoy after new West PH Sea incident

The Philippine government has filed a new diplomatic protest in response to China’s latest actions in the West Philippine Sea, which Manila has described as a fresh act of aggression.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said Thursday morning that the protest is in light of reports that Chinese vessels fired water cannons and rammed Philippine vessels while conducting maritime operations in Bajo De Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal).

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) also reported that Chinese ships had obstructed the path of Philippine vessels during a separate mission near Escoda Shoal.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said that the protest was filed in the afternoon, bringing to 60 the number of diplomatic diplomatic protests this year alone.

Manalo said Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian will be summoned to express the government’s strong opposition to China’s increasingly aggressive acts at sea.

“Certainly, we don’t understand why China again is repeating these actions which are clearly illegal,” Manalo added.

In response, the Chinese Foreign Ministry defended its actions in Scarborough Shoal, stating that these were “necessary” to prevent perceived intrusion into Chinese territory.

“The measures are justified, lawful, professional and restrained. China calls on the Philippines to stop those infringement activities and provocations at once and not to challenge China’s firm resolve to defend our lawful rights and interests,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said during a press briefing.

As of Dec. 5, the Philippine government has filed 60 diplomatic protests this year, bringing to 193 the total number of protests since the Marcos administration.