DMW releases guidelines for residential support worker, cleaner jobs in Saudi Arabia

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) officially released new guidelines for the approval of job orders for residential support workers and cleaners bound for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) today, December 5, 2024, at the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) Hall in Mandaluyong City.

The announcement comes as part of the DMW’s ongoing efforts to enhance the protection and welfare of Filipino workers abroad, especially women.

In a press conference, DMW Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac highlighted that the new guidelines are a result of the department’s earlier discussions with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) of Saudi Arabia.

These discussions, led by then-Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople and MHRSD Minister Ahmad bin Sulaiman AlRajhi, aim to open more job opportunities while ensuring the safety and well-being of Filipino workers.

Undersecretary for Foreign Employment and Welfare Services Felicitas Q. Bay clarified that the new position of residential support worker is distinct from that of a domestic worker.

Residential support workers will hold a skilled worker visa, not the domestic worker visa typically issued to household helpers. Their employers will be mega recruitment companies (MRCs), not individual households.

“Primarily, residential support workers will be responsible for maintaining cleanliness and order in residential areas. They will not be tasked with childcare or caring for the employer,” explained Usec. Bay.

The new roles will be structured to ensure better working conditions, with residential support workers set to receive a monthly salary of 1,500 Riyals, plus an additional 500 Riyals for food allowance. Workers will also be entitled to overtime pay should they exceed the standard eight-hour workday, in line with Saudi labor laws.

MRCs are responsible for providing workers with accommodations, transportation, and access to health insurance.

The guidelines stipulate several protections for workers in this new category. First, there will be no placement fees charged to the residential support workers.

Additionally, wages will be subject to automatic increases if new minimum wage policies are implemented by either the DMW or the Saudi government.

There will also be an annual review of salaries to ensure they align with industry standards. Most importantly, the guidelines make clear that workers will not be made to perform tasks outside of their specified duties as cleaners, thereby distinguishing their role from that of domestic workers.