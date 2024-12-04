DA Launches P40/Kilo “Rice for All” Program in Metro Manila Starting December 5

The Department of Agriculture (DA) announced that its P40 per kilo “Rice for All” program will begin operating in select Metro Manila public markets and train stations starting Thursday, December 5.

During a press briefing, DA officials confirmed that kiosks selling affordable rice will be set up in the Kamuning, Malabon, Las Piñas, and Pasay Markets, as well as at the MRT-North Avenue Station and LRT-Monumento Station.

The rice will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with no purchase limits, and retailers will be allowed to resell it.

“We won’t impose a limit on purchases. Once the stock runs out, we will replenish it continuously. We won’t say that stocks are out for the day,” said Asec. Genevieve Velicaria-Guevarra of the DA’s Agribusiness, Marketing, and Consumer Affairs division.

The DA aims to capitalize on the foot traffic in these high-traffic areas to ensure steady supply and accessibility. Initially, the “Rice for All” program had been available only in a few Kadiwa stores, but the move to expand it to public markets follows growing public demand for affordable rice.

Guevarra also mentioned that the DA plans to expand the availability of P40/kilo rice across more markets in Metro Manila and eventually nationwide in the coming months. Initially, some rice retailers expressed concerns that the cheaper rice could compete with their own stocks, but after discussions, they agreed to the program.

“At first, some retailers were hesitant, but once we explained that they would also benefit, they agreed,” Guevarra explained.

“We assured them that they can also buy at P40 per kilo and resell it at lower prices than the current market rate.”

At the Kamuning Market, rice retailer Javier Villena said he would not oppose government initiatives like this and had already adjusted the prices of his own rice offerings to accommodate the new program.

The DA also assured consumers that the rice sold under the program is well-milled and of good quality. This initiative aligns with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s campaign promise to reduce the price of rice to P20 per kilo, a goal that the government continues to work toward.