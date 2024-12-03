Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE Minister of State says PH a ‘key strategic partner’ during Marcos’ visit

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 min ago

Photo courtesy: MOFA; Bongbong Marcos/FB

United Arab Emirates Minister of State His Excellency Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh has lauded the growing partnership between the UAE and the Philippines during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s visit, emphasizing the Philippines’ role as a “key strategic partner.”

This comes after Marcos’ one-day working visit to the UAE on November 26, which included a high-level meeting with UAE leaders, particularly with President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Related story: Marcos: One-day UAE visit was short but very productive

“The Philippines is a key strategic partner for the UAE and a high-growth economy in the heart of a rapidly growing region,” Al Sayegh said through UAE Forsan.

He highlighted the advancement in bilateral relations, noting the signing of six Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) in the past year and the potential impact of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which is currently under negotiation between the two countries.

“We expect CEPA to enhance trade, promote deeper economic collaboration, spur tremendous growth, and positively affect the lives of millions of people in both countries,” he said.

The Minister also underscored the UAE’s continued support for the Filipino community, citing the country’s humanitarian initiatives.

“The aid effort, under the directives of President HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, demonstrates the dedication of the UAE to the values of solidarity and partnership and reflects the country’s support and strong appreciation for the Filipino community living in the UAE,” he said.

