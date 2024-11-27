Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Marcos: One-day UAE visit was short but very productive

Camille Quirino

Screengrab from Bongbong Marcos/FB

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., upon his return to the Philippines from the UAE, described his one-day visit as “short but highly productive.”

In an arrival statement posted on his Facebook account, President Marcos described the 50 years of friendship between the Philippines and the UAE as “very strong and friendly and rapidly progressing.”

During his visit, President Marcos had the opportunity to meet with UAE leaders, including His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE.

Among the key topics discussed during President Marcos’ meeting with UAE leaders was the signing of several bilateral agreements aimed at enhancing cooperation in various sectors, including culture, energy transition, legal collaboration, artificial intelligence, and the digital economy.

They also focused on improving government activities, granting visa waivers for holders of diplomatic, special, and official passports, and fostering investment cooperation between the two countries.

“I thanked Sheikh Al Nahyan for understanding that my visit had to be cut short, given the need to attend to relief and reconstruction activities in communities devastated by successive typhoons,” Marcos said in his arrival statement.

“I also conveyed appreciation for the UAE Government’s constant humanitarian support for victims of these natural calamities,” he added.

President Marcos also extended an invitation to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to visit the Philippines, with the aim of further discussing and strengthening their areas of cooperation.

