PSA confirms no records of ‘Mary Grace Piattos’ amid OVP confidential fund probe

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) has confirmed that it has no records of a person named “Mary Grace Piattos” in its Civil Registry System, intensifying the mystery surrounding the investigation into the alleged misuse of confidential funds by the Office of the Vice President (OVP) under Vice President Sara Duterte.

The PSA certification, issued on November 25, 2024, casts further doubt on the identity of Piattos, who is linked to 158 acknowledgment receipts of OVP funds under scrutiny by lawmakers.

The agency also mentioned that while no records have been found, a deeper search could be conducted if more identifying details, such as the names of her parents, are provided. The certification was forwarded to the House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability, which received the document on Monday afternoon.

The committee subsequently shared the PSA certification with the media on Tuesday, raising more questions about the identity of Piattos and her involvement in the controversy surrounding the OVP’s use of confidential funds. Piattos was reportedly the individual who signed acknowledgment receipts for funds allegedly drawn from the OVP’s confidential budget.

These receipts were part of a liquidation report under scrutiny by the House committee, which is investigating the alleged misuse of P23.8 million in confidential funds, a matter that has already sparked public outcry.

The mysterious name surfaced during the committee’s inquiry into the controversial funds, with lawmakers questioning how a person without a clear public record could be linked to such significant financial transactions.

Piattos’ signature appeared on at least 158 receipts tied to the OVP’s confidential fund disbursements, raising further concerns over the legitimacy of the documents.

Earlier, on November 18, the House committee offered a reward of P1 million for any information that could lead to the whereabouts of Mary Grace Piattos. Despite this, the search has yielded no concrete leads, and her identity remains elusive.

The lack of information about Piattos has intensified the scrutiny of the OVP’s financial management, especially amid calls for transparency and accountability in government spending.