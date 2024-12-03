DMW unveils new logo designed by an OFW from the UAE

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) unveiled its new logo designed by an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) from the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, December 3.

The new seal design was selected through a design competition organized by the agency.

“I think we need to mention, too. This logo, we had a contest about six months ago, and this was designed by an OFW from UAE,” DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said.

The logo symbolizes an OFW’s story of courage and determination, as well as the DMW’s commitment to supporting migrant workers.

The rising sun also signifies hope and better opportunities for OFWs, the DMW said.

The brand new seal was revealed during the DMW’s forum “Collaborative Pathway: Advancing International Partnership for OFWs” in Makati City.