Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

DMW unveils new logo designed by an OFW from the UAE

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 seconds ago

Screengrabbed from DMW/FB

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) unveiled its new logo designed by an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) from the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, December 3.

The new seal design was selected through a design competition organized by the agency.

“I think we need to mention, too. This logo, we had a contest about six months ago, and this was designed by an OFW from UAE,” DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said.

The logo symbolizes an OFW’s story of courage and determination, as well as the DMW’s commitment to supporting migrant workers.

The rising sun also signifies hope and better opportunities for OFWs, the DMW said.

The brand new seal was revealed during the DMW’s forum “Collaborative Pathway: Advancing International Partnership for OFWs” in Makati City.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Screenshot 2024 12 03 122615

Harry Roque files counter-affidavit from Abu Dhabi on qualified human trafficking complaint

1 hour ago
Al Sayegh Marcos

UAE Minister of State says PH a ‘key strategic partner’ during Marcos’ visit

2 hours ago
IMG 20241130 WA0003

Filipino Americans in Bahrain celebrate Thanksgiving

4 hours ago
Sara Duterte 3

PSA confirms no records of ‘Mary Grace Piattos’ amid OVP confidential fund probe

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button