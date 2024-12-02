Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE president, vice presidents receive congratulatory messages on 53rd Eid Al Etihad

Photo of Jennibeth Reforsado Jennibeth Reforsado22 seconds ago

Photo courtesy: WAM

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received messages of congratulations from various kings, presidents, and emirs of both brotherly and friendly nations in celebration of the UAE’s 53rd Eid Al Etihad, according to state news agency WAM.

In addition to President Sheikh Mohamed, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, along with His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also received similar congratulatory messages.

These warm wishes from leaders around the world underscore the strong diplomatic ties and mutual respect shared between the UAE and other countries.

