Philippines’ energy deal with UAE firm to take effect next month

A collaboration agreement between the Philippines’ Department of Energy (DOE) and a state-owned energy company in the United Arab Emirates is expected to take effect in January next year, the Energy department announced in a statement Sunday, December 1.

According to DOE Secretary Raphael Lotilla, the memorandum of understanding on energy transition cooperation was one of the agreements signed during President Bongbong Marcos’s one-day working visit to the UAE on November 26.

During this visit, the Department of Energy (DOE) discussed the terms of the agreement with UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Mohamed Faraj Al Mazrouei in a meeting.

“To operationalize this MoU, an implementation agreement with a UAE state-owned company is expected by January,” Lotilla said, without disclosing any additional information on the MoU.

“Our dialogue emphasized fostering meaningful business collaboration and positioning the Philippines as a prime destination for Emirati investment in critical energy sectors, including developing robust energy infrastructure and advancing renewable energy projects,” he said.

The areas of collaboration specified in the MoU include renewable energy, liquefied natural gas, power generation, transmission and distribution, nuclear energy, energy efficiency and conservation, and alternative fuels and emerging technologies.

