DMW: Thousands of elderly OFWs to benefit from Expanded Centenarian Act

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has announced that thousands of elderly overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) are poised to benefit from the Expanded Centenarian Act.

Set for full implementation next year, the Expanded Centenarian Act (Republic Act No. 11982) amends the Centenarian Act of 2016 (RA 10868), which features a key provision of a P100,000 cash gift for centenarians.

Under the Expanded Centenarian Act, a P10,000 cash gift will be granted to those celebrating their 80th, 85th, 90th, and 95th birthdays.

In a report by the Philippine News Agency (PNA), the DMW stated that it expects efficient distribution of benefits through the Elder Living System, a program designed to address the needs of thousands of elderly OFWs and their families.

The signatories of the 2024 Joint Memorandum Circular No. 1, which establishes guidelines for providing benefits to Filipino octogenarians, nonagenarians, and centenarians as per RA 11982, were DMW Undersecretary Dominique Tutay and Assistant Secretary Venecio Legaspi, National Commission of Senior Citizens, the Department of Foreign Affairs, the Department of the Interior and Local Government, and the Commission on Overseas Filipinos.

In its 10-Point Agenda, the DMW has identified senior overseas Filipino workers as a priority, pledging to develop specialized programs that tackle the unique challenges faced by elderly migrant workers, said PNA.