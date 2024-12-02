Adhere to Eid Al Etihad celebration guidelines, says Dubai Police

Dubai Police have called on the public to adhere to the guidelines for the 53rd Eid Al Etihad celebrations to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience while minimizing risks and disruptions.

Key directives include refraining from organizing or participating in spontaneous marches and gatherings, following all traffic regulations, and heeding instructions from police officers. The use of party sprays is also prohibited for drivers, passengers, and pedestrians, the Dubai Police said.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Dubai Police Acting Assistant Commandant for Operations Affairs and Head of the Event Security Committee, emphasized the need to follow the below:

Vehicle must display both front and rear license plates clearly, avoiding any obstructions.

No altering of vehicle colors or tinting windscreens.

No stickers or logos should be placed on vehicles unless they comply with official Eid Al Etihad guidelines and conditions.

Vehicles must not cover windows with stickers or sunshades that obstruct visibility.

No performing stunts on internal or external roads, and obstructing or blocking traffic.

Vehicles must avoid making unauthorized modifications or adding unlicensed features that create excessive noise or obstruct vision.

Do not exceed the permitted number of passengers in a vehicle, and do not allow anyone to hang out of windows or sunroofs.

Al Mazrouei said that most of these violations fall under Decree No. 30 of 2023, concerning vehicle impoundment, which can impose a fine of up to AED 50,000 for the release of an impounded vehicle.

He added that the Dubai Police will deploy all necessary resources, focusing on road safety, smooth traffic flow, and preventing congestion. The General Traffic Department has likewise finalized plans to secure events while minimizing accident risks and deterring violations.