PICPA Dubai signs MoU with CPA Australia to enhance professional development

The Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants in Dubai (PICPA Dubai) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with CPA Australia, marking a significant milestone in their collaboration to advance the accounting profession.

The MoU, formally signed on November 27 in Dubai, aims to foster mutual cooperation between PICPA Dubai and CPA Australia by promoting professional and educational standards while facilitating the internationalization of the accounting profession. Key highlights include organizing joint events for continuous professional development and information sessions to disseminate knowledge about the accounting and finance sector.

Additionally, the MoU offers Filipino CPAs the opportunity for exemption from three out of six CPA Australia exams based on their Philippine CPA license and work experience. Both organizations will collaborate on information sessions to outline the requirements for becoming a licensed CPA in Australia.

Founded in February 2017, PICPA Dubai has grown to over 1,000 members, including CPAs, auditors, and finance professionals. The organization provides training and seminars on various topics, achieving recognition as an accredited International Affiliate of the PICPA National in the Philippines. Recently, it received a Special Award for its outstanding performance as an International Affiliate.

CPA Australia, established in 1886, is one of the largest accounting bodies globally, representing finance and accounting professionals across the world. The organization is committed to providing education, training, and advocacy for its members.

Signatories of the MoU include Mr. Lyndon Magsino, Founder and Chairman of PICPA Dubai, and Ms. Rowena Buddee, Chief Member Experience Officer of CPA Australia.

This partnership represents a significant step forward in enhancing the development of Filipino CPAs in the UAE, ensuring they are well-equipped for the evolving landscape of the accounting profession.