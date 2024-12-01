Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Filing of cases versus VP Sara part of mandate to uphold law — PNP

Photo of Jennibeth Reforsado Jennibeth Reforsado1 hour ago

File photo

In a statement released Sunday, December 1, the Philippine National Police (PNP) has reiterated that the filing of cases against Vice President Sara Duterte is part of its constitutional mandate to uphold the rule of law.

“The PNP remains committed to its mandate to enforce the law without fear or favor. The filing of cases against any individual, regardless of status or political affiliation, is a reflection of our duty to the constitution and the Filipino people,” said PNP chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil. He issued the statement in response to Duterte’s allegations that the PNP is being used to politically harass her, according to a report by the Philippine News Agency (PNA).

Charges of direct assault, disobedience to authority, and grave coercion were filed against Vice President Sara Duterte, her head of security, and others for allegedly obstructing police from executing a House of Representatives order to bring her chief of staff, lawyer Zuleika Lopez, to the Veterans Memorial Medical Center in Quezon City on November 23.

Col. Raymund Dante Lachica, one of Duterte’s security officials, was also accused of assaulting a PNP doctor, the PNA said.

“If we do not file cases against those accused, what will people say? Takot ang pulis, pang-mahirap lang ang pangil ng batas. We cannot allow such perceptions to take root. Our duty is to apply the law to everyone, regardless of their standing, because justice is not selective,” added Marbil.

Photo of Jennibeth Reforsado Jennibeth Reforsado1 hour ago
Photo of Jennibeth Reforsado

Jennibeth Reforsado

Related Articles

justin sun

Crypto mogul eats banana art worth $6.2 million

28 mins ago
Maritess Veloso

‘Distressed’ OFW Mary Jane Veloso’s sister returns in PH

2 hours ago
Ybeth Template 100

Dubai Fitness Challenge 2024 attracts 2.73 million participants

2 hours ago
Ybeth Template 99

PICPA Dubai signs MoU with CPA Australia to enhance professional development

3 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button