Filing of cases versus VP Sara part of mandate to uphold law — PNP

In a statement released Sunday, December 1, the Philippine National Police (PNP) has reiterated that the filing of cases against Vice President Sara Duterte is part of its constitutional mandate to uphold the rule of law.

“The PNP remains committed to its mandate to enforce the law without fear or favor. The filing of cases against any individual, regardless of status or political affiliation, is a reflection of our duty to the constitution and the Filipino people,” said PNP chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil. He issued the statement in response to Duterte’s allegations that the PNP is being used to politically harass her, according to a report by the Philippine News Agency (PNA).

Charges of direct assault, disobedience to authority, and grave coercion were filed against Vice President Sara Duterte, her head of security, and others for allegedly obstructing police from executing a House of Representatives order to bring her chief of staff, lawyer Zuleika Lopez, to the Veterans Memorial Medical Center in Quezon City on November 23.

Col. Raymund Dante Lachica, one of Duterte’s security officials, was also accused of assaulting a PNP doctor, the PNA said.

“If we do not file cases against those accused, what will people say? Takot ang pulis, pang-mahirap lang ang pangil ng batas. We cannot allow such perceptions to take root. Our duty is to apply the law to everyone, regardless of their standing, because justice is not selective,” added Marbil.