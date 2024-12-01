Latest NewsGlobalNewsPH NewsTFT News

‘Distressed’ OFW Mary Jane Veloso’s sister returns in PH

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 min ago

Photo courtesy: DMW/FB

Mary Jane Veloso’s sister has returned to the Philippines, following reports of abuse by her employer.

Maritess Veloso, a household worker in Saudi Arabia, arrived in the country on November 29, after the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) vowed to repatriate her before Christmas.

“Maritess Veloso, arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 on November 29, 2024, and was accompanied by Labor Attache Hector Cruz,” the DMW announced in a Facebook post, adding that financial and livelihood assistance have been provided.

The DMW said that Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac was able to confirm the situation of Maritess through a phone call when he visited her family in Nueva Ecija.

This move is part of the ongoing efforts to support Veloso’s family, who seeks justice for Mary Jane, an OFW who has been on a death row in Indonesia since 2010 on drug trafficking charges.

 

 

