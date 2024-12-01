Crypto mogul eats banana art worth $6.2 million

A Chinese cryptocurrency entrepreneur who recently purchased a conceptual artwork featuring a banana duct-taped to a wall has now eaten the fruit.

Justin Sun made headlines after buying the viral artwork “Comedian” by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan for $6.2 million at a Sotheby’s auction in New York.

During a press conference in Hong Kong, Sun removed the duct tape, peeled off the banana, and ate it in front of the press.

“It’s much better than other bananas. It’s really quite good,” he said, laughing.

The artwork first gained global attention during its debut at Art Basel Miami Beach in 2019. It has since become a controversial topic in the art world, with some questioning whether it should be considered art.

Eating the banana was also a part of the unique artwork experience, Sun said, adding that it bridges “art, memes, and the cryptocurrency community.”

Despite eating the banana, Sun has been granted a certificate of authenticity, allowing him to replace the fruit at any time—whether it has been eaten or gone bad.

Sun, the founder of the cryptocurrency platform TRON, recently made waves with a $30 million investment in former U.S. President Donald Trump’s cryptocurrency project.