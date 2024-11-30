UAE petrol prices announced for December 2024

The UAE Fuel Price Committee has released the official fuel prices for December, showing a noticeable drop in petrol rates as the year concludes.
Effective December 1, petrol prices have seen reductions across various categories:
- Super 98: Priced at AED 2.61 per liter, down from AED 2.74 in November.
- Special 95: Now at AED 2.50 per liter, compared to AED 2.63 last month.
- E-Plus 91: Reduced to AED 2.43 per liter, from AED 2.55 in November.
Meanwhile, diesel saw a slight increase, now at AED 2.68 per liter, compared to AED 2.67 in November.
Reports highlight that these are the lowest petrol prices recorded in 2024.