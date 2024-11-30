Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE petrol prices announced for December 2024

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago

The UAE Fuel Price Committee has released the official fuel prices for December, showing a noticeable drop in petrol rates as the year concludes.

Effective December 1, petrol prices have seen reductions across various categories:

  • Super 98: Priced at AED 2.61 per liter, down from AED 2.74 in November.
  • Special 95: Now at AED 2.50 per liter, compared to AED 2.63 last month.
  • E-Plus 91: Reduced to AED 2.43 per liter, from AED 2.55 in November.

Meanwhile, diesel saw a slight increase, now at AED 2.68 per liter, compared to AED 2.67 in November.

Reports highlight that these are the lowest petrol prices recorded in 2024.

 

 

