UAE petrol prices announced for December 2024

The UAE Fuel Price Committee has released the official fuel prices for December, showing a noticeable drop in petrol rates as the year concludes.

Effective December 1, petrol prices have seen reductions across various categories:

Super 98 : Priced at AED 2.61 per liter, down from AED 2.74 in November.

: Priced at AED 2.61 per liter, down from AED 2.74 in November. Special 95 : Now at AED 2.50 per liter, compared to AED 2.63 last month.

: Now at AED 2.50 per liter, compared to AED 2.63 last month. E-Plus 91: Reduced to AED 2.43 per liter, from AED 2.55 in November.

Meanwhile, diesel saw a slight increase, now at AED 2.68 per liter, compared to AED 2.67 in November.

Reports highlight that these are the lowest petrol prices recorded in 2024.