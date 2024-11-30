Marcos to Filipinos on Bonifacio Day: Help liberate PH from hunger, corruption, criminality

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has called on Filipinos to take part in liberating the Philippines from hunger, corruption, and criminality as the country commemorates the 161st birth anniversary of Andres Bonifacio.

“Gat Andres may have been long gone, but his fight carries on. His courage, selflessness, and determination continue to inspire us all to strive for greatness in our shared task of nation-building. Let us honor his memory by finding a deeper meaning in his sacrifice and doing our part in liberating our country from the shackles of hunger, corruption, criminality, and other ills of society,” Marcos said.

In his message, Marcos highlighted how Bonifacio, despite coming from humble beginnings, became a beacon of courage and resistance, breaking the chains of oppression

“With his courage, he lit the flames of the Philippine Revolution, which finally united our land and emboldened many to lay down their lives willingly for the cause of our motherland against the colonizers,” he said.

The President also joined the celebration, saying Filipinos owe Bonifacio “a debt of gratitude for awakening our nationalist consciousness, upholding our sense of identity, and rousing our spirit of self-determination.”

Marcos also urged Filipinos to uphold the values of patriotism and discipline that the the Supremo of Kataastaasan, Kagalanggalangang Katipunan ng mga Anak ng Bayan (KKK) embodied, in achieving peace and progress in the country.

“With patriotism, discipline, and love for one another as our guide, let us build a better Bagong Pilipinas where every Filipino lives in genuine peace, progress, and harmony,” he added.