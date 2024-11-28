Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE President orders release of over 2.2k prisoners nationwide

The mercy and generosity of UAE leaders shine brightly as the UAE President orders the release of 2,269 inmates nationwide to celebrate the 53rd Eid Al Etihad.

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has pledged to cover all fines and penalties imposed on the prisoners who had been sentenced for various offenses.

His Highness seeks to offer the prisoners a second chance to rebuild their lives, restore family stability, and contribute positively to the community.

The rulers of other emirates imitate the same heart, ordering the release of inmates in their respective regions.

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, ordered the release of 683 inmates from the Sharjah Correctional and Punitive Institution Department.

Meanwhile, Supreme Council Member and the Ruler of Fujairah, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, released 118 prisoners as well from punitive and correctional institutions in the emirate.

The inmates released, representing various nations, were chosen for their good conduct and behavior, demonstrating the UAE’s commitment to second chances.

These initiatives, all in celebration of the country’s 53rd Eid Al Etihad, reflect the spirit of unity and compassion that defines this special occasion.

