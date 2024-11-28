Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

RTA announces upgraded bus routes for smoother Dubai commute

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino37 mins ago

Courtesy: The Government of Dubai Media Office

Starting November 29, 2024, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will improve and streamline several bus routes for a more comfortable journey for commuters.

In an announcement made by the Government of Dubai Media Office, several bus routes will be cut short and improved to operate in two directions.

Route 5 will be improved to operate in both directions between Union Bus Station and Abu Hail Bus Station, no longer serving Al Ras Metro Station. Route 14 will also be amended to operate in two directions, ending at Business Bay Metro Station.

Route 33 will also stop at Karama Bus Station instead of Al Ghubaiba Bus Station.

Route J02 will be shortened to make commuting faster between Arabian Ranches and Dubai Production City.

Several bus routes will also be modified to serve other bus stations. Route J04 will be adjusted to include Sports City but reduce stops in Dubai Studio City.

Route 91 will cover the Business Bay in the direction of Jebel Ali Bus Station and also serve the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) Bus Station in both directions.

Meanwhile, Route F38 will now serve the Al Jurf Heights Group. Route F39 will include Etihad Mall.

Route X92 will serve DMCC Metro Stop en route to Al Ghubaiba Bus Station and reduce stops at Dubai Investment Park.

The Authority will improve a total of 30 bus routes, namely: 7, 13D, 14, 20A, 21A, 21B, 30, 32C, 33, 34, 43, 44, 63E, 67, 91, DH1, E700, F05, F07, F26, F23, F38, F39, F54, F63, J01, J02, J04, J05, and X92 for better arrival times.

