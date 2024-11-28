PPO-CRSA 2024 medical mission sets historic benchmark in Riyadh

Several health-focused community service initiatives were recently held in Riyadh to support the Filipino community. The medical mission included a blood donation drive, flu vaccination campaign, dental check-ups, and blood sugar screenings, all made possible through the efforts of various organizations and individuals.

Key organizers were the Philippine Professional Organization – Central Region Saudi Arabia (PPO-CRSA), the Migrant Workers Office, and King Faisal Blood Bank.

Prominent figures involved included Architect Cleford Aviso (Immediate past President of the United Architects of the Philippines KSA Riyadh Chapter and PPO Chairman); Mrs. Ma. Renet Victoria S. Novisteros (Founding President of Filipino Physical/Occupational Therapists and PPO Central Region Chapter Committee Chair of Community Service); and Eng. Leo R. Argoso Jr. (Governor of the Institute of Electronics Engineers of the Philippines – KSA Central Region Chapter and PPO Central Region Chapter Secretary General).

The Filipino Nursing Community, members of the PPO Central Region Saudi Arabia and the broader Filipino community also participated.

The blood-letting drive was held on October 25, 2024, at King Faisal Blood Bank, followed by a flu vaccination drive, dental check-up, and sugar check on November 08, 2024, at the Migrant Workers Office in Riyadh.

The events were led by Filipino Physical/Occupational Therapists under Novisteros, with coordination from the IECEP-KSA-CRC and support from the UAP-KSA Riyadh Chapter. Hon. Lucille Gayaman, Assistant Labor Attaché, also supported the event.

The blood donation drive drew a total of 90 donors, collecting 33,750 cc of blood. Considering an average blood transfusion requires approximately 450 cc of blood per patient, the donated amount has the potential to provide life-saving transfusions for up to 75 patients.

Additionally, over 200 beneficiaries were serviced during the medical mission ranging from 7 months old to 75 years old, receiving dental check-ups and nearly 200 dental care products.

These initiatives highlighted the collective effort of various professional organizations and community members to improve health services and support within the Filipino community in Riyadh.

