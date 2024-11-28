Philippine missions in UAE to close from Dec. 2-3 for Eid Al Etihad

The Philippine missions in the United Arab Emirates have announced that their offices will be closed from December 2 to 3 in observance of the 53rd UAE National Day, also known as Eid Al Etihad.

In line with this announcement, the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai and the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi have provided emergency hotlines for overseas Filipino workers who may require urgent assistance during the closure.

Those requiring immediate assistance from the Consulate may reach the following contact numbers:

For Consular matters, such as passport, notarial, and civil registry: +971 4 220 7100

For assistance to nationals (non-OFW matters): +971 56 501 5756

For assistance to OFWs, contact the MWO: +971 56 353 5558 / +971 50 652 6626

Meanwhile, the Embassy advised the public to contact their numbers at +971 50 813 7836, +971 50 443 8003, +971 56 600 6466 for emergency and urgent matters.

Overseas Filipinos in UAE may avail the following services through the Embassy: