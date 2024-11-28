House panel postpones hearing on VP Duterte’s budget use amid NBI probe into assassination remarks

The House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability has postponed its scheduled hearing on Friday concerning the alleged questionable use of funds by the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and the Department of Education (DepEd).

Committee Chairperson and Manila Representative Joel Chua announced the decision, citing the ongoing investigation by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) into Vice President Sara Duterte’s controversial remarks involving President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

“Ito pong issue sa NBI ay napakahalaga at it concerns national security. Kaya kami ay nag-decision na i-postpone ang committee hearing for tomorrow,” Chua said.

The NBI issued a subpoena to Duterte on Tuesday after she admitted to ordering an assassination plot against Marcos, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and House Speaker Martin Romualdez if an alleged attempt on her life succeeded.

Duterte has been summoned to the NBI headquarters in Manila on Friday to explain her statement, which could potentially violate Republic Act 11479, also known as the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.

In response, Duterte requested the NBI to reschedule the summons, emphasizing her commitment to attend the House committee hearing to support her staff. She claimed her remarks were “maliciously taken out of logical context.”

Duterte, who also serves as DepEd Secretary, is the daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

The NBI’s investigation has drawn significant attention, as it involves sensitive issues of national security and the propriety of Duterte’s statements.