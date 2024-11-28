Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsTravel

Cebu Pacific launches P99 Super Pass sale; 1M vouchers up for grabs

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report20 seconds ago

Budget carrier Cebu Pacific on Thursday rolled out the sixth edition of its popular Super Pass, offering one-way base fares for domestic flights at just P99. The promotion allows passengers to book flights without a fixed date or destination, making travel planning more flexible.

A total of 1 million Super Pass vouchers are available for purchase exclusively on Thursday, November 28, 2024. The vouchers can be used for travel across Cebu Pacific and Cebgo domestic destinations from December 6, 2024 to December 31, 2025. Travelers must book their flights using the vouchers between 30 days and seven days before the intended departure.

The promo is open to MyCebuPacific members, encouraging more travelers to sign up for the airline’s loyalty program.

The announcement follows Cebu Pacific’s recent acquisition of boutique airline operator AirSWIFT Transport Inc. in a P1.75-billion deal. AirSWIFT, previously owned by Ayala Land Inc., operates flights to and from El Nido, Palawan, further expanding Cebu Pacific’s reach.

Additionally, the airline sealed a P1.4-trillion agreement for the purchase of 152 Airbus aircraft, including 102 A321neo and 50 A320 Family models, which will be powered by Pratt & Whitney GTF engines. This fleet expansion is expected to significantly enhance Cebu Pacific’s capacity and operational efficiency.

As of May 2024, Cebu Pacific projected it would end the year with 95 aircraft, boosting its 2024 seat capacity by 12% to 15% compared to the previous year. The latest Super Pass offering is part of the airline’s ongoing efforts to make air travel more accessible to Filipino travelers.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report20 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Ybeth Template 90

House panel postpones hearing on VP Duterte’s budget use amid NBI probe into assassination remarks

13 mins ago
Department of Migrant Workers hans cacdac

Mary Jane Veloso’s sister to return home earlier than expected – DMW

30 mins ago
Belle Mariano and Moana

Filipina singer Belle Mariano records ‘Anong Daratnan’ for Moana 2

2 hours ago
DTI Sec Cristina Roque

CA confirms Maria Cristina Roque as new DTI Secretary

2 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button