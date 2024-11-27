Book Singapore Airlines’ year-end fare deals with Mastercard®

Treat yourself to an unforgettable and budget-friendly holiday getaway with Singapore Airlines.

Plan ahead and enjoy special discounts on flights to some of the world’s most exciting destinations in 2025!

Starting today until December 12, 2024, Singapore Airlines is offering exclusive year-end fare deals for travelers who book with Mastercard.

Visiting family in the Philippines? Secure your flights to Manila, Cebu, Davao, or Clark, and travel between January 15 and November 30, 2025, and save more on fares.

For those seeking international adventures, this promotion covers top destinations in Thailand (Bangkok, Phuket), Indonesia (Jakarta, Denpasar Bali), South Korea (Seoul), Japan (Tokyo, Osaka), and China (Beijing, Shanghai).

You can also consider exploring the vibrant destinations of Singapore, Hong Kong, and Malaysia (Kuala Lumpur). Looking to venture further? Australia’s top cities—Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Perth—await your arrival!

Booking your discounted flights is easy. Simply log in to KrisFlyer at singaporeair.com and enter the promo code SQMC2025. Be sure to complete your payment using your Mastercard to secure these amazing fares.

Don’t wait—this offer won’t last forever. Book your dream trip today and let Singapore Airlines and Mastercard take you to your next adventure!