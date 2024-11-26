NBI issues subpoena to VP Sara Duterte over alleged assassination threat against President Marcos

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Tuesday formally issued a subpoena to Vice President Sara Duterte in connection with her alleged assassination threat against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and other government officials.

The subpoena, dated November 25, directs Duterte to appear before the NBI Main Office in Pasay City at 9 a.m. on Friday, November 29.

She has been asked to present evidence related to the ongoing investigation into possible grave threats under Article 282 of the Revised Penal Code, as well as violations of the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 (Republic Act No. 10175).

The NBI’s notice also suggested that Duterte could be in violation of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 (RA 11479), depending on the outcome of the investigation.

Duterte was informed of her right to legal counsel during the proceedings, as stated in the subpoena. In a separate statement, Justice Undersecretary Margarita Gutierrez confirmed the issuance of the subpoena during a Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon briefing.

“The personnel of the National Bureau of Investigation arrived at the Office of the Vice President to serve the subpoena in connection with her alleged assassination threat against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and House Speaker Martin Romualdez,” Gutierrez said.

The Vice President’s remarks, made during an online press conference on Saturday, have led to potential charges of libel, defamation, or grave threats.

Authorities are also considering pursuing a disbarment case against Duterte due to her statements. In the controversial press conference, Duterte claimed that she had instructed someone to assassinate President Marcos, his wife Liza, and Speaker Romualdez, stating: “I already talked to someone. I told the person, ‘If they kill me, kill BBM, Liza Araneta, and Martin Romualdez.’ No joke, no joke. I’ve left instructions,” she said in Filipino.