‘Garapalang panawagan’: Bersamin hits ex-president Duterte’s call for military action

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin slammed the recent statements of former President Rodrigo Duterte calling for “military action” to protect the constitution, adding that any move to overthrow the Marcos administration will only serve the former president’s selfish interest.

“No motive is more selfish than calling for a sitting president to be overthrown so that your daughter can take over,” said Bersamin in a strongly worded statement on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Bersamin added that Duterte will “go to great and evil lengths, such as insulting our professional armed forces by asking them to betray their oath” for his plan to succeed.

“The former president should respect the Constitution, not disobey it. He should desist from being as irresponsible as he has become,” said Bersamin.

He addded that President Ferdinand Marcos’ administration will not allow illegal moves to overthrow the government.

“Nakakagulat ang garapalang panawagan ni dating Pangulong Duterte sa ating sandatahang lakas na maglunsad ng kudeta laban kay Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.,” said Bersamin.

“The state will act resolutely to go against all unlawful attempts and challenges,” he added.

In a Monday press briefing, Duterte said that the military should act to fix a so-called “fractured government.”

“Nakikita ko ang sitwasyon kung ganoon ang president, in face of so many errors there, nagkaroon na ng fracture sa government, it is only the military can correct it,” said Duterte.

Asked if he is calling for a coup or junta, Duterte said not but it remains to be an option.

“Sinabi ko lang it is only the military who can correct, ibig ko ba ang sabihin ang military mag (junta), well it’s an option sa military, they can just sit there sa upuan nila sa bukid maglinis ng baril magsabi lang sila na we are not anymore, hindi na sila mag kudeta na magdala pa ng tangke, sabihin lang nila ayaw na namin ang laro niyo,” he added.