Filipina killed in San Fernando Valley after being struck by stolen SUV fleeing police

A 46-year-old Filipina was killed in a tragic accident over the weekend in San Fernando Valley when she was struck by a stolen Mercedes SUV that was fleeing from police.

The victim, identified as Christina David, was driving a white Tesla when the collision occurred. According to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office, the crash happened after the suspect, a 40-year-old man, was driving the stolen SUV while evading law enforcement.

The impact of the crash was so severe that the Tesla’s roof was ripped off. David’s car was then pushed into two other vehicles, causing injuries to their drivers and passengers. David, a commercial mortgage professional, was pronounced dead at the scene due to blunt trauma, the medical examiner’s report confirmed.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was immediately apprehended by police after the crash. Authorities said he sustained only minor injuries in the collision.

He is now facing charges of vehicular homicide and other related offenses. David is survived by her husband and two children. Her family and friends have been left devastated by the sudden loss.

The incident serves as a tragic reminder of the dangers of high-speed pursuits and the devastating impact they can have on innocent bystanders. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.