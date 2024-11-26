Duterte slams Marcos administration over ‘active threat’ allegation

Vice President Sara Duterte on Tuesday criticized the Marcos administration for its claim that her recent controversial remarks about ordering an assassination amounted to an “active threat” against President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

In a statement, Duterte argued that her comment, which she called a “supposed conditional act of revenge,” did not constitute a genuine threat to the President’s life.

She expressed concern over the administration’s insistence on framing the situation as an ongoing threat.

“A supposed conditional act of revenge does not constitute an active threat,” Duterte said, adding that the Marcos administration’s portrayal of her statement was “ominous.”

She further criticized the narrative being pushed by the President and his allies, accusing them of misinterpreting her words.

“I raise this caution as the President and his sycophants aggressively sell a narrative based entirely on my statement, which is taken out of its logical context,” Duterte remarked.

The remarks came after Duterte’s statement during an online media conference last week, when she was asked about the security of her office. Referring to a hypothetical scenario, she said she had already given orders for someone to kill Marcos, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and House Speaker Martin Romualdez in the event of her own death.

Duterte later attempted to clarify the statement, emphasizing that it was not a threat but rather a reflection of the alleged threat to her own security.

She also insisted on Monday that her words had been “maliciously taken out of logical context.” Despite the clarification, the controversial remark drew immediate backlash, prompting the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to issue a subpoena to Duterte on Tuesday afternoon.

The NBI is investigating the matter in connection with potential charges related to grave threats under the Revised Penal Code and other laws. In response, President Marcos vowed to block any “criminal attempts” against his life and denounced the comments as a serious threat.

The exchange has sparked further political tensions, with Duterte standing firm in her defense of her statements while the Marcos administration continues to press the issue, citing concerns over national security and public order.

As the legal proceedings move forward, all eyes remain on how this high-profile dispute will unfold in the coming days.