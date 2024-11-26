Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai unveils world’s largest mosaic in Hatta honoring UAE founders

Kristine Erika Agustin

Photo credit: @DXBMediaOffice/X

The world’s largest mosaic artwork has been officially unveiled in Hatta, which pays tribute to UAE’s founding fathers, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

Recognized by Guinness World Records, the 2,198.7-square-meter masterpiece has been installed on the slope of the Hatta Dam Water Falls, replacing a mural that also honored the UAE leaders.

The mosaic was crafted using 1.2 million individual pieces, cut into 5 x 5 cm tiles, incorporating natural materials like rocks and soil from Hatta. It was built for more than four months by 100 artists worldwide—a team led by Russian artist Sergey Korbasov.

The project is part of the #ZayedAndRashid, a campaign celebrating the Flag Day on 3 November to the 53rd Eid Al Etihad on 2 December.

The launch of the artwork also aligns with the Dubai Street Museum initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, in 2016, to celebrate the city’s cultural identity through public art.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) CEO Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer highlighted Hatta’s transformation into a key tourist and historical destination, with the mural reflecting the union’s values and the UAE’s path to sustainable development.

“This mural embodies the values of the Union, while highlighting the pivotal role of the founding fathers in establishing the UAE and laying the foundations of comprehensive and sustainable development in the country,” Al Tayer said.

The artwork is an initiative of Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, in collaboration with DEWA.

 

