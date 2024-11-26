ASEAN social security group names GSIS President as Chair

The ASEAN Social Security Association (ASSA) elected Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) President and General Manager Jose Arnulfo Veloso as its chairperson Tuesday.

Veloso will lead the organization’s efforts to integrate social security systems and improve service delivery across Southeast Asian nations.

“We gather at a pivotal moment when the nature of work, society and human connection is being reshaped by forces beyond our borders,” Veloso said. “Our mission to protect and empower the workers and families of ASEAN has never been more critical.”

The leadership transition took place during the 41st ASSA Meetings at Seda Manila Bay Hotel in Parañaque City, with more than 100 delegates attending.

Veloso succeeds Ahmad Zulqarnain Onn, CEO of Malaysia’s Employees Provident Fund, for the 2024-25 term. Haji Md Adfarul/Haji Maz Adanan of Brunei’s Employees Trust Fund is the new vice chairperson.

GSIS Senior Vice President Joseph Philip Andres will serve as secretary general, replacing Balqais Yusoff.

ASSA, a nongovernmental organization, promotes collaboration among social security institutions in ASEAN member states. Its members include institutions from Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

During the meeting, 19 member institutions received recognition for best practices.

Philippine agencies earned five awards:

• GSIS: Innovation Recognition Award for its Ginhawa for All housing program (Lease with Option to Buy);

• Social Security System: Innovation Recognition Award for its e-Wheels Program;

• Employees’ Compensation Commission: Continuous Improvement Recognition Award for its Return-to-Work program;

• Philippine Health Insurance Corporation: Continuous Improvement Recognition Award for Benefits Development Planning Protocol; and

• Home Development Mutual Fund: Customer Service Recognition Award for enhancing customer service experience. — PNA