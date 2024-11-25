Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DOJ: VP Sara Duterte to be issued subpoena amid threats vs Marcos

Camille Quirino

File photo of VP Sara Duterte

The Department of Justice stated that a subpoena would be issued against Vice President Sara Duterte after her alleged death threats against President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Aside from Marcos, Duterte has also made assassination comments against First Lady Louise “Liza” Araneta-Marcos and House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez.

According to GMA News, DOJ Undersecretary Jesse Andres confirmed during a press briefing at Malacañan Palace that the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has the authority to issue a subpoena.

Recently, President Marcos released a video on social media as a response to Duterte’s remarks, saying that he will not tolerate such threats against the country’s authorities and government officials.

