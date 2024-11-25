DMW briefs OFWs heading to Kuwait on laws, safety guidelines

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) briefed Filipinos bound for Kuwait on the foreign country’s laws, rules and regulations, and safety guidelines.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac led the discussion for the 23rd batch of domestic workers heading to Kuwait. He reviewed them of their duties and responsibilities toward their employers and urged them to follow the laws and regulations of the foreign country.

He also emphasized that their behavior would reflect on their reputation as well as the country’s as a whole.

Apart from briefing them about Kuwait’s laws, the workers were also informed about the local culture, customs, and traditions of the foreign country. They also advised on how to interact with Kuwaiti employers.

When it comes to maltreatment or abuse, DMW encouraged OFWs to visit and contact the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) for immediate assistance. They can also call the One Repatriation Command Center (ORCC) at 1348 for help.

The DMW has been reinforcing the rights and protection of Filipino workers in Kuwait through the implementation of e-monitoring systems to safeguard OFWs and the issuance of Memorandum Circular Nos. 1 and 2, series of 2024. These directives provide clear guidelines for recruitment agencies listed in the whitelist regarding the recruitment and deployment process.

As of now, the DMW has deployed a total of 2,456 OFWs to Kuwait. Among them, 125 are skilled workers, while 2,331 are domestic workers. Notably, 45 of these OFWs were directly hired to work for members of the Kuwaiti Royal Family.