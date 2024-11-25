Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

$1.3-T collective assets of ASSA members shape global capital markets

41st ASSA MEETINGS. Government Service Insurance System President and General Manager Jose Arnulfo "Wick" Veloso welcomes delegates to the 41st ASSA Conference and Board Meetings on Monday (Nov. 25, 2024) at the Seda Manila Bay Hotel in Parañaque City. Veloso said the 1.3 trillion US dollars in collective assets of ASSA members "positions us members as significant players in global capital markets and demonstrates our capacity to influence economic trends". (PNA photo by Wilnard Bacelonia)

Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) President and General Manager Jose Arnulfo “Wick” Veloso on Monday said the USD1.3 trillion collective assets of the ASEAN Social Security Association (ASSA) members significantly shape global capital markets.

At a press briefing after the opening of the 41st ASSA Conference and Board Meetings, Veloso emphasized that the economic vitality across ASEAN provides ASSA a strong foundation to enhance social security systems.

“The 1.3 trillion US dollars in collective assets under our management represents more than just financial strength. It positions us members as significant players in global capital markets and demonstrates our capacity to influence economic trends,” said Veloso, who also sits as ASSA vice chairperson.

He acknowledged the “tremendous responsibility” in securing these funds considering the rapid transformation of economies which can either bring more opportunities or challenges especially in digital economy.

“The rise of the digital economy, evolving employment patterns, and emerging social needs of our diverse populations demand our immediate attention. This is why our conference theme, ‘Navigating the Future of Social Security: Integration, Innovation, and Inclusion’ is particularly relevant,” Veloso said.

The gathering comes as ASEAN demonstrates remarkable economic resilience, with the Philippines projected to maintain its position as the region’s fastest-growing economy, expecting GDP growth of 5.8 to 6.3 percent in 2024.

This economic vitality provides a strong foundation for enhancing social security systems across the region.

ASSA Chairperson Ahmad Zulqarnain Onn said the series of meetings would help the body to determine where these investible funds are best deployed.

“Capital is best deployed when there is great knowledge about the needs of those that require capital and there is great knowledge surrounding how to manage the risks of investments as well,” Onn said.

ASSA, in its 26 years of existence, was founded in 1998 by seven institutions including the GSIS. The Philippines is set to take over the ASSA chairmanship this year.

Onn is confident that under Veloso, ASSA will continue to strengthen collaboration and sharing of knowledge to create stronger social security systems in the ASEAN region.

“And it is that spirit of partnership that defines us all and it gives me great confidence we have built very strong foundations over the past 26 years. I’m confident as we transition the chairmanship from Malaysia to the Philippines under the leadership of Vice Chairman Veloso, those foundations will continue to be strengthened for a very long time,” he said. — PNA

