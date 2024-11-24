RTA installs 141 bus shelters; project now 40% complete

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that it has successfully installed 141 out of the 762 bus shelters planned for key areas across the city by end-2025, marking 40% completion of this ambitious project.

These newly installed bus shelters, designed with modern aesthetics and user-friendly features, aim to improve comfort and convenience for public transport users. They cater to multiple bus routes, with some accommodating over 10 routes per shelter.

“The installation of new bus shelters highlights RTA’s continued efforts to advance public transport infrastructure, enhancing the well-being of Dubai’s residents and visitors,” said Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA.

“The locations for the new bus shelters were carefully selected to address the needs of densely populated and vital areas, meet current and future operational demands for public bus services, and integrate with individual mobility options,” he added.

#RTA has completed the construction of 141 bus shelters as part of a broader initiative to deliver 762 shelters across key locations in Dubai. Designed with modern aesthetics and user-friendly features, these shelters enhance comfort and convenience for public transport users.… pic.twitter.com/z8EUwemYn2 — RTA (@rta_dubai) November 24, 2024

The RTA seeks to serve more than 182 million public transport commuters annually once the project is complete.

According to the RTA, the bus shelters are classified into four levels based on daily usage: primary shelters for locations with over 750 daily users, secondary shelters for 250 to 750 daily users, basic shelters for 100 to 250 daily users, and drop-off/pick-up shelters for fewer than 100 daily users.

It added that shaded outdoor areas, advertising spaces, and information screens will also be provided to display bus network maps, schedules, headway times, and other essential information and services for riders.

Further, the design of the new bus shelters complies with the Dubai Code for People of Determination, including designated spaces for wheelchair users, RTA said.