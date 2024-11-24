OFW Lounge at NAIA welcomes 400,000 visitors since launch

Since its launch, around 400,000 visitors have made use of the services offered at the OFW Lounge at Ninoy Aquino International Airport, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) said.

The agency announced this milestone while recognizing the 400,000th OFW to visit the lounge, with the event attended by its officials, including Administrator Arnell Ignacio.

“Umabot na sa 400,000 kababayan ang dumaan sa OFW Lounge—hatid ang mahahalagang serbisyo at suporta para sa ating modern-day heroes,” OWWA said in a Facebook post.

“Patuloy ang pangako ng OWWA na pagandahin ang karanasan para sa ating mga kababayan, dahil bawat OFW, mahalaga,” it added.

The first OFW Lounge was launched at NAIA Terminal 1 in January this year, while the second was made accessible to OFWs in July at Terminal 3.