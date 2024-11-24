Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

OFW Lounge at NAIA welcomes 400,000 visitors since launch

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin28 mins ago

Photo courtesy: OWWA/FB

Since its launch, around 400,000 visitors have made use of the services offered at the OFW Lounge at Ninoy Aquino International Airport, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) said.

The agency announced this milestone while recognizing the 400,000th OFW to visit the lounge, with the event attended by its officials, including Administrator Arnell Ignacio.

“Umabot na sa 400,000 kababayan ang dumaan sa OFW Lounge—hatid ang mahahalagang serbisyo at suporta para sa ating modern-day heroes,” OWWA said in a Facebook post.

“Patuloy ang pangako ng OWWA na pagandahin ang karanasan para sa ating mga kababayan, dahil bawat OFW, mahalaga,” it added.

The first OFW Lounge was launched at NAIA Terminal 1 in January this year, while the second was made accessible to OFWs in July at Terminal 3.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin28 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

Ybeth Template 80

Cebu Pacific lights up Burj Khalifa with Philippine wonders

19 mins ago
TFT NEWS TEMPLATE FOR WEBSITE 1

Dubai Metro to operate from 3am to midnight on Nov. 24 for Dubai Run Challenge

23 hours ago
Nutriasia

Air-Fried Lechon Manok: The Perfect Dish for Pre-Winter Salo-Salo

1 day ago
Ybeth Template 79

Malacañang refers Sara Duterte threat vs. Bongbong Marcos for ‘immediate action’

1 day ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button