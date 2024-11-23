Malacañang refers Sara Duterte threat vs. Bongbong Marcos for ‘immediate action’

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin has escalated an active threat to the Presidential Security Command following an explosive statement made by Vice President Sara Duterte.

According to the Vice President’s recent admission, she had allegedly contracted an assassin to eliminate President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. should an attempted plot against her succeed.

“Any threat to the life of the President must always be taken seriously, more so that this threat has been publicly revealed in clear and certain terms,” Bersamin said in a statement.

The Presidential Security Command is now tasked with investigating the matter and ensuring the safety of President Marcos.