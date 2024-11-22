Vlogger apologizes after Miss Universe Philippines calls out comment on Chelsea Manalo

Pageant vlogger Adam Genato has apologized over his comments about Miss Universe Asia Chelsea Manalo’s performance during the 73rd Miss Universe competition in Mexico.

“I’m not okay because it is only now that I am realizing the gravity of what I did on social media the other day. I’m coming out with this video not to gain back your sympathy, but I really think this is the most Christian thing to do,” said Genato in a new vlog.

“Chelsea, I’m really really sorry about what I said about you. It was never really my intention to really hurt your feelings nor your team’s kasi you’ve come you’ve worked so hard to be where you are right now,” he added.

Genato said that he was just responding to a question on his live video when asked about who should represent the Philippines in the next Miss Universe competition.

“Kung si Ahtisa Manalo ang pinadala natin sa Mexico or si Christie McGarry siguro hindi na tayo matutulog kasi tingnan mo, pinanalo nila si Denmark, Barbie looking, eh sino ba ang barbie looking noong nakaraang MUPH,” he said during the live video.

This did not sit well with the Miss Universe Philippines organization.

“We do not tolerate bullying and irresponsible vlogging especially from an accredited MUPh media partner whom we have welcomed in our events,” the organization said.

“For too long, we have allowed such behavior to be tolerated because bashers and haters have been an accepted part of social media. But in reality, we still have a choice to normalize it or speak up against it,” it added.