Philippines showcases literary heritage at Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2025

The Philippines officially opened its booth at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) 2025, presenting a diverse collection of Filipino literature, culture, and publishing initiatives to the international community.

Located at Hall 8, Booth B17 of the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), the Philippine booth is organized by the Book Development Association of the Philippines and features books from leading Filipino publishers.

A Philippine Country Reception was held at the booth on April 27, attended by 10 Filipino delegates led by Charisse Aquino-Tugade, Executive Director of the National Book Development Board-Philippines (NBDB).

In an interview with The Filipino Times, Aquino-Tugade said the Philippine participation at ADIBF aims to promote Filipino stories to a wider international audience and find potential distributors and translation partners.

“We want to share our stories with the world. But more importantly, there are so many Filipinos here who miss that connection with home, and it’s a really good time to connect with the community and find distributors that can distribute our titles so that they will be available in all the different outlets,” Aquino-Tugade said.

She also introduced a translation subsidy program at the fair, which provides grants to international publishers to support the translation of Filipino works. Aquino-Tugade said the program has already helped Filipino stories reach readers in countries like Germany, France, Italy, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

“If there are publishers globally that would like to pick up our title, but can’t understand Filipino, or they can’t distribute in Filipino because people don’t speak that language in the countries that they live in, we have a program wherein we provide a grant to them,” she added.

Also present at the reception were Vice Consul Regatta Marie A. Antonio-Escutin and Deputy Head of Mission Arvic V. Arevalo from the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

In his message, Deputy Head of Mission Arevalo said the Philippine booth offers an opportunity to open windows to Philippine culture and narratives, allowing the international community to better understand the country through its literature.

The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2025 runs until May 5 at ADNEC, Abu Dhabi.