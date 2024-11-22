House panel rejects Sara Duterte’s request to join staff in detention

The House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability has denied Vice President Sara Duterte’s request to join her detained chief of staff, Zuleika Lopez.

Committee chairperson Manila Rep. Joel Chua cited security risks and protocol concerns in rejecting the request.

“Hindi naman po natin papayagan kasi hindi naman po siya detainee. At saka sa totoo lang, syempre medyo high-profile po ito eh. It will require so much security. Security risk po ito dahil pangalawang pangulo po ito. Eh I do not know if we have enough security,” he said in a media briefing on Friday, November 22.

The panel also denied the Vice President’s request to transfer Lopez to the office of Davao Representative Paolo Duterte.

“Ito po’y hindi natin na pinayagan dahil otherwise, ang mangyayari po niyan, yung susunod po, yung mga iba pa pong may connection o may mga kaibigan na congressman,” Chua explained.

Duterte cited six reasons for the requested transfer, including Lopez’s health concerns and peace of mind.

“First is yung migraines. Number two, she has expressed since yesterday that she is nauseous and light-headed. Number three, she has little sleep because of fears for her security and safety. Number four, she is not used to being alone and is worried that other detainees may cause her harm. Number five, she is still experiencing fatigue due to jet lag and sadness about the condition of her aunt. Number six, she has requested me to join her so she may have peace of mind and get adequate rest,” Chua said, reading the humanitarian reasons cited by Duterte.

Despite this, Chua emphasized the importance of adhering to the law. “Kung tayo mismo hindi susunod sa batas, paano pa natin ipatutupad ang mga batas? Ang atin pong pangalawang pangulo ay isang abogada. Siya po ay pangalawa sa pinakamataas na opisyal ng ating bansa,” he said.

Chua also criticized Duterte for allegedly selectively attending House investigations. He noted that while the Vice President accompanied her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, during the House Quad Committee probe into extrajudicial killings, she has continued to skip hearings on the Office of the Vice President’s (OVP) fund use.

“Nakikita naman po natin parang kung kailan lang niya gusto, kung ano lang ang gusto niya, ‘yun lang ang gagawin niya,” Chua remarked.

Duterte arrived at the House of Representatives on Thursday evening, November 21, at 7:45 PM. By 10:05 PM, House officials, including Sergeant-at-Arms Napoleon Taas, assumed she had left the premises after visiting Lopez at the Visitor’s Center.

However, Duterte instead proceeded to Room 304, the office of her brother, Davao City Representative Paolo Duterte. Despite appeals from House officials, Duterte and her security team stayed in the office until early Friday morning, violating House rules.

The controversy underscores tensions between the Vice President and the House panel as investigations into the OVP’s fund use continue.