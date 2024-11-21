Government officials allegedly helping POGOs evade industry ban, says Hontiveros

Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros claimed that some government officials are advising Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) on how to bypass the industry ban by registering as Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) firms to hide their operations.

Hontiveros said that despite President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s executive order banning POGOs due to their alleged links to online scams and human trafficking, these companies have found creative ways to continue operating.

“They are pretending to be simple, legal BPOs. We’ve received reports that even government officials are advising them to do this,” she said.

Although the reports did not name specific officials, Hontiveros expressed concern over potential loopholes in the executive order.

She hoped no one was being unfairly favored but pointed out that some gaps in the order might allow POGOs to continue under different names.

The Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA), which issues offshore gaming licenses, has been a point of contention.

In July, CEZA officials argued that the proposed POGO ban should not affect their legal operations. Hontiveros called for clearer rules to close any loopholes and prevent POGOs from continuing under any guise.

The executive order mandates that all POGOs should cease operations by December 31.