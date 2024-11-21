FTEC-AFTA UAE: A night to honor an achievement

The FTEC-AFTA UAE Chapter’s recent participation in the International Educators’ Convention 2024 as part of AFTA’s35th founding anniversary in the United States marked a consequential moment for the Filipino community. This gathering of educators from around the globe focused on innovation in teaching and provided a platform for sharing best practices in education. For the first time, members of FTEC-AFTA, particularly those from the FIPA Schools based in the UAE, were able to represent the Filipino educational sector on an international stage.

The Convention, held in LaGuardia East Hotel, Flushing, New York, United States America from November 9 to November 10, 2024, attracted thousands of educators, administrators, and education enthusiasts passionate about academic excellence and professional development. The energy and enthusiasm at the event were contagious, fostering an environment of learning and collaboration. The FTEC-AFTA UAE Chapter, a vital component of Filipino educators’, was eager to engage with their international peers.

A highlight of the event for the FTEC-AFTA UAE Chapter was the recognition of several Filipino educators through awards presented during the ceremony. This special honor was extended to teachers from FIFA Schools, who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to their craft and a commitment to elevating the standards of education, the awards received are Global Education Ambassador: Ms. Lideline Lariosa, Ulirang Guro Awardee: Mr. Dave Jainar Osorio, and Perlas Honoree: JM Christian Val Lariosa. These awardees not only achieved personal success but also underscored the collective efforts of Filipino educators in providing quality education in the UAE and beyond.

The International Educators’ Convention opened the door to countless opportunities for networking and collaboration. The FTEC-AFTA UAE President, Ms. Lideline “Lyza” Lariosa, was among the speakers who discussed “EducationandCareer in the UAE.” Attending the convention gave her insights into the latest teaching methodologies, technological advancements in education, and transformational strategies that could be applied within their classrooms back in the UAE. Other discussions were about global education trends and how different educational systems address current challenges, ultimately broadening the participants’ perspectives on teaching and learning.

The passion and determination of the Filipino educators shone brightly during this convention. Participants exchanged experiences and strategies, forming lasting connections with educators from various countries. The ability to share their unique challenges and successes enriched the dialogues, paving the way for potential future partnerships aimed at enhancing educational outcomes for students.

It was evident that the Filipino community was proudly represented. It emphasized the tenacity and inventiveness that characterize the Filipino spirit in education, with numerous representatives traveling from Bahrain, the Philippines, London, the United Arab Emirates, and various U.S. states. Teachers were further inspired to pursue excellence in their teaching practices by the admirable recognition and attention they received at this esteemed event.

FTEC-AFTA UAE Chapter’s participation in the International Educators’ Convention 2024 has established a solid basis for future participation in international education discussions. The experience gained will undoubtedly resonate well beyond the event, influencing educational approaches in their classrooms in the UAE.

As the chapter looks ahead, the commitment to nurturing the next generation of Filipino educators remains steadfast. This convention was not just an event; it was a celebration of a shared vision for quality education and a testament to the impact that teachers can have when they unite under a common goal. The journey continues, inspiring hope and igniting change within the Filipino educational community both locally and globally.