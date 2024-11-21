Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsPH NewsTFT News

Chelsea Manalo reflects on her “memorable and historical” Miss Universe journey

Chelsea Manalo expressed her gratitude after her experience in the Miss Universe competition, calling it “memorable and historical.”

Though she made an early exit, finishing in the Top 30, she was later crowned Miss Universe Asia, joining three other Continental Queens.

“Muchas gracias, Mexico. Has sido increíble (Thank you, Mexico. It’s been incredible),” Manalo said on Instagram, thanking the host country. She shared a slideshow of photos from her Miss Universe journey and added, “This journey has been memorable and historical.”

 

After the competition in Mexico, Manalo reunited with her family in Los Angeles, California, and now stands by for her duties as the first-ever Miss Universe Asia, a title she described as a “surprise.”

The Philippines will have to wait until next year for another chance at the Miss Universe crown. The country has won the prestigious title four times, thanks to Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

