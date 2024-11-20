RTA to roll out air fresheners in 500 taxis for trial run

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai is providing air fresheners to 500 taxis serving in the Dubai International Airport for a trial run.

Beyond air fresheners, the RTA plans to intensify training and awareness programs for drivers and trainers to ensure vehicle cleanliness. Drivers will also be required to wear additional uniforms to maintain a polished and professional appearance.

Moreover, the RTA will monitor driver performance and enforce smoking violations by using artificial intelligence.

This initiative aligns with RTA’s mission to enhance the quality of service for residents and visitors, ensuring a pleasant journey from the airport to their destinations.

According to its website, the RTA aims to delight taxi users, especially those arriving in Dubai from around the globe.

Adel Shakri, Director of Business Planning and Development at RTA’s Public Transport Agency, said that the Authority will measure the improvement of performance and services every month using an operational index for the cleanliness of vehicles and drivers alike. The index will monitor the cleanliness-related observations for every 100,000 Hala Taxi trips.

This initiative by the RTA will start next year, 2025.