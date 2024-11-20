Netizens react to Claudine Barretto’s ‘demanding’ PA job offer

Claudine Barretto is looking for a secretary/personal assistant, but netizens comment that the actress is too “demanding.”

In an Instagram post, Barretto said she is looking for a secretary/personal assistant who is used to staying up late, has experience in accounting, and can take care of herself and her family.

“Palanggas, please help me find pwedeng stay-in na Secretary/Personal Assistant na sana. Sanay sa puyatan at very masipag, marespeto.

“Better if yung Personal Assistant, may experience din sa accounting. Yung every Friday, ire-report how much kinita at how much ang nabawas at kung saan ginamit yung money.

“Take care of the schedule ko at mga bata. Also, siya magpapatakbo ng lahat sa bahay namin and sanay sa puyat, kasi ganun po talaga sa shootings/tapings. Yung masipag, alerto, multitasker gaya ko po.

“At important, very neat, and organized. Please pray na tamang tao ang makukuha ko to be an assistant,” she added.

Barretto also wrote about how interested applicants can send their resumes. “Hope to hear from all of you the soonest. Please pray for the perfect Personal Assistant/Accountant. Maraming maraming salamat po sa inyo. Thank you for the help in advance. God bless po sa inyong lahat,” she concluded.

The post earned many netizens commenting about how demanding the job was, saying that the actress should hire more people.

“This job listing seems incredibly demanding… Covering multiple roles that typically might be handled by several different people. From handling finances and accounting, managing child care and household tasks, to being expected to adapt to late-night hours—it’s a huge [task for] one person. Robot ata hinahanap,” one netizen said.

Meanwhile, some netizens defended the actress in the comments section. “Di naman lahat ng mag experience sa accounting is accountant agad. Hay naku, may ma i-bash lang,” one commenter said. “She is looking for a PA na masipag kasi po artısta siya at the same time negosyante. Kahit nga high school graduate alam paano e lista mga pumasok na income at mga na gastos. Madali lang yan lalo na ngayon may technology na.”

Other netizens were more curious about how much the salary is for such a task. “I’m curious. Magkano nga kaya? Baka 100k a month,” one person wrote.

Claudine has yet to respond to her followers.