Mary Jane Veloso is coming home, Marcos confirms

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has announced that Mary Jane Veloso, a Filipina who has been on death row due to drug trafficking charges in Indonesia, will be returning to the Philippines after 14 years.

In a statement, Marcos confirmed that the Indonesian government finally agreed to bring Veloso back to the country after more than ten years of diplomacy and consultations.

“Mary Jane’s story resonates with many: a mother trapped by the grip of poverty, who made one desperate choice that altered the course of her life. While she was held accountable under Indonesian law, she remains a victim of her circumstances,” Marcos said.

He also thanked Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto for the “goodwill.”

“This outcome is a reflection of the depth of our nation’s partnership with Indonesia—united in a shared commitment to justice and compassion,” Marcos said.

Veloso was arrested in 2010 at Yogyakarta Airport in Indonesia with 2.6 kilograms of heroin in her luggage.