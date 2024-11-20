Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Mary Jane Veloso is coming home, Marcos confirms

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin24 mins ago

Photo by Suryo Wibowo—AFP

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has announced that Mary Jane Veloso, a Filipina who has been on death row due to drug trafficking charges in Indonesia, will be returning to the Philippines after 14 years.

In a statement, Marcos confirmed that the Indonesian government finally agreed to bring Veloso back to the country after more than ten years of diplomacy and consultations.

“Mary Jane’s story resonates with many: a mother trapped by the grip of poverty, who made one desperate choice that altered the course of her life. While she was held accountable under Indonesian law, she remains a victim of her circumstances,” Marcos said.

He also thanked Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto for the “goodwill.”

“This outcome is a reflection of the depth of our nation’s partnership with Indonesia—united in a shared commitment to justice and compassion,” Marcos said.

Veloso was arrested in 2010 at Yogyakarta Airport in Indonesia with 2.6 kilograms of heroin in her luggage.

