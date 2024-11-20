Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Lawmaker proposes House Bill to boost PWD inclusion in PH workforce

Camille Quirino

A lawmaker is pushing the passage of House Bill (HB) 8941 to enhance the inclusion of persons with disabilities (PWD) in the workforce.

Also known as the Magna Carta for Persons with Disabilities, HB 8941 aims to mandate that the country shall protect the rights of all citizens, including the PWD and other marginalized sectors.

House Bill 8941 seeks to double the current 1% government job reservation for persons with disabilities (PWDs) and mandates larger private corporations to allocate 2% of their positions for PWDs.

The bill also proposes tax incentives for private companies that employ PWDs as regular staff, encouraging inclusivity in the workplace.

House Deputy Majority Leader and ACT-CIS Party-list Rep. Erwin Tulfo highlighted that persons with disabilities (PWDs) possess “immense potential and talent” despite the unique challenges they face, which often hinder their access to employment and social participation.

“We must acknowledge that more needs to be done to create a truly inclusive society,” Tulfo said.

Tulfo’s co-authors are fellow ACT-CIS Party-list Reps. Edvic Yap and Jocelyn Tulfo, Lone District of Benguet Rep. Eric Yap and Quezon City 2nd District Rep. Ralph Wendel Tulfo.

