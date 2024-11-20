Dubai Police rescue submerged cargo vehicle in Al Hamriya waters

Dubai Police rescued a cargo vehicle that sunk in the Al Hamriya waters due to vehicle parking negligence of the driver.

Colonel Ali Abdullah Al Qusib Al Naqbi, Deputy Director of the Ports Police Station, explained that the driver exited his vehicle without the necessary safety parking precautions to speak with friends. That’s when the vehicle moved and fell off the wharf.

The vehicle was carrying watermelons, and fortunately, no one got injured during the accident.

In collaboration with the Maritime Rescue Department at Dubai Ports Police Station and the General Department of Transport and Rescue, rescuers were able to send divers who descended to the seabed and secured the vehicle with ropes connected to a crane.

According to Dubai Police’s report, the Maritime Rescue Department provided the divers and the General Department of Transport and Rescue provided the crane to lift the car back onto the wharf.

Al Naqbi urged all drivers to observe safety precautions when parking vehicles and ensure they are fully secured before exiting. He also said drivers should check their vehicles’ mechanical condition for everyone’s safety.

Tourists and residents in Dubai can contact the General Operations Department’s Command and Control Centre at 999 in emergencies or the 901 call center for non-emergency situations for similar scenarios.