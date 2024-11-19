PAGASA declares onset of ‘amihan’

Portions of the country are in for cooler days as the weather transitions to the northeast monsoon or “amihan,” the weather bureau said on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the amihan will bring northeasterly winds, cooler temperature, and dry air in the coming months.

It said rough seas in the seaboards of Luzon will be more prevalent.

“Successive surges of northeasterly winds are expected over the next two weeks, leading to an increase in atmospheric pressure and cooling of surface air temperature over the northern portion of Luzon,” PAGASA said.

The northeast monsoon usually ends in March.