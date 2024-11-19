Marcos wants deeper PH-US ties during ‘friendly call’ with Trump

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has expressed the Philippines’ desire to continue strengthening the Philippine-United States alliance during his first phone conversation with US President-elect Donald Trump this morning.

“Kaninang umaga at naalala naman niya ang Pilipinas. Ang kaibigan niya talaga mother ko. Kilalang-kilala niya ‘yung mother ko. Kinukumusta niya si — ‘How is Imelda?’, how is ano… Sabi ko, binabati ka nga,” Marcos said in an ambush interview in Catanduanes.

[Translation: This morning, he remembered the Philippines. My mother was really his friend. He knows my mother very well. He asked, ‘How is Imelda?’ I told him, ‘She sends her regards’.]

The president added that the conversation touched on the status of ties between Manila and Washington.

“I expressed to him our continuing desire to strengthen that relationship between our two countries, which is a relationship that is as deep as can possibly be because it has been for a very long time,” Marcos said.

He also mentioned plans to meet with Trump soon.

“Sabi niya siguro baka nasa White House na siya bago ako makapunta. But anyway, it was a very good call, it was a very friendly call, very productive. And I am glad that I was able to do it and I think President-elect Trump was also happy to hear from the Philippines,” Marcos added.

[Translation: He said he might already be in the White House before I can visit. But anyway, it was a very good call, very friendly, and very productive. I am glad I was able to do it, and I think President-elect Trump was also happy to hear from the Philippines.]

When asked about the plight of thousands of Filipinos in the United States who may be affected by future Trump immigration policies, Marcos clarified that the issue was not discussed.

“We didn’t talk about that. It was just a congratulatory call. But, of course, our ambassador (Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez) is already working on that,” he said.

In a previous interview on NewsWatch Plus, Ambassador Romualdez expressed optimism about strengthening the Philippines-US defense alliance as Trump prepares for a fresh term.

Romualdez, who served as ambassador during Trump’s first term, highlighted the former president’s acknowledgment of the critical role of military ties between the two nations.

“During President Trump’s first term, it was made very clear that our defense alliance held significant importance,” he said.

Romualdez recalled a major diplomatic challenge in 2020 when then-President Rodrigo Duterte announced plans to terminate the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the US. He noted that Duterte later reversed this decision, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic, recognizing the agreement’s value.

“Fortunately, President Duterte saw the wisdom in maintaining the VFA, as it served not only our interest but also that of the United States,” he said.

Under the leadership of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and US President Joe Biden, the ambassador noted that both nations continue to build on the alliance established by their predecessors.

He referenced assurances from then-US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that the Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT) is “ironclad” and highlighted the continued implementation of the VFA and the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), which was signed in 2016.

“This commitment to the MDT and related agreements is stronger than ever,” Romualdez said. “I’ve spoken to officials from the Trump administration, and they assured me that these policies would likely stay consistent, possibly even improving under the next term.”