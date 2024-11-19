Dubai International Airport records 68.6 million guests from January to September

Dubai International Airport (DXB) welcomed 68.6 million passengers from January to September, marking a 6.3% increase compared to the same period last year.

In the third quarter alone, DXB recorded 23.7 million guests and over 111,300 flights, contributing to a total of 327,700 flight movements handled in the first nine months. This represented a 6.4% growth year-on-year.

“This year has highlighted the very best of DXB — showcasing its continued growth, resilience, and commitment to service excellence, qualities that have become synonymous with the airport,” Paul Griffiths, chief executive officer of Dubai Airports, said.

“We’re focused on continuing to deliver an exceptional experience in the final quarter, buoyed by Dubai’s vibrant winter calendar and renowned attractions,” he added. DXB expects the arrival of 23.2 million guests in the fourth quarter, a period traditionally marked by a surge in direct traffic.

Top markets

India is still DXB’s top destination country with 8.9 million passengers, followed by Saudi Arabia (5.6 million), the United Kingdom (4.6 million), Pakistan (3.4 million), the United States (2.6 million), and Germany (2 million).

Meanwhile, London remained the top city destination with 2.9 million guests, followed by Riyadh (2.3 million), Mumbai (1.8 million), Jeddah (1.7 million), New Delhi (1.6 million), and Istanbul (1.3 million).

Earlier this year, Airports Council International named DXB the world’s busiest international airport, marking its tenth consecutive year holding this title.

